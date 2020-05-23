Martin Garrix, the sound of the UEFA EURO 2020 | UEFA EURO 2020

The DJ star and producer Martin Garrix will be the musical artist official UEFA EURO 2020, committing to deliver the official song of the tournament as well as a buildup of music at the final phase.

The superstar 23-year-old announced the news during a concert in his city, the Amsterdam Dance Event, Saturday, October 19.

In addition to the official song, Garrix will produce the music accompanying the players on the field, and the one used in the broadcasts on the official. “This is an outstanding honor to be asked to compose the official song of UEFA EURO 2020, and I am excited to listen to all the world,” says Garrix. “The tournament in June and July next will bring the fans of the action more than ever and I really hope that my piece will allow everyone in Europe to feel that he participates in the feast.”

“It’s crazy to think that UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in 12 different cities, but it is the perfect way to celebrate 60 years of this competition incredible. Music is my passion, but I’m also a big fan of football. Thus, it is even more special to me to have the opportunity to create the official song of what will be the greatest EURO in history.”

Inspired by the performance of his counterpart and fellow Dutch DJ Tiësto at the opening ceremony of the 2004 olympic Games in Athens, Garrix has experienced a worldwide success with hits such as “Don’t Look Down” (feat. Usher), “Scared To Be Lonely” (feat. Dua Lipa), or “In The Name Of Love” (feat. Bebe Rexha). He has also collaborated with David Guetta, who has composed the official anthem of UEFA EURO 2016, and has more recently worked with Dean Lewis for his new track “Used To Love”.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, the Marketing director of UEFA, said : “UEFA EURO 2020 will give place to a month of celebration in all of Europe, nobody knows how best to animate a party Martin Garrix. Music and football have in common together and, as the tournament will for the first time take place in 12 different countries across the continent, the unit will be even more present at the UEFA EURO 2020”.