Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in “Bad Boys 4”

The producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed the construction of this new episode, after the success of “Bad Boys for life”, directed by the Belgian Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

In the month of January, before the enormity of the success of “Bad Boys for life” (419 million dollars at the global box office), the question was coming as spontaneously as quickly: when “Bab Boys 4” ? The duo… belgian Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, at the helm of this third installment of the adventures of the duo of cops portrayed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, had managed to put in his pocket the critics as the public, we are talking about nostalgic memories of the first time or the teens of today.