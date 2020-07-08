Martin Scorsese is making a documentary about David Johansen of New York Dolls – JAPANFM

MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENT THE BLUES /V 7 DVD

DVD – edition Type : Box – Bonus video : audio Commentary by Wim Wenders, Interview with Wim Wenders, deleted, Scene : Visit To The Plantation (silent), musical Scenes invisible : Lou Reed “?See that my Grave Is Kept Clean?” (12?23?), Cassandra Wilson “?Slow down?” (2?10?), Alvin Youngblood Hart “?Mama Talk to Your Daughter?” (2?20?), Marc Ribot “?Dark was the Night, Cold was the Ground?” (5?10?), Chris Thomas King “?Revelations?” (5?40?), Clip of Keith B. Brown, Skip James in the film), trailer, DVD 2 : audio Commentary from Marc Levin, Interview with Marc Levin, previously unreleased Songs : The Electrik Mud Kats “?Mannish boy?” (by Chuck D, Common and Kyle Jason), Lonnie Brooks “?You?re Use of Me?” Koko Taylor “?Ernestina?”, Otis Rush “?Many paths, many of the trains?”, Howlin? Wolf “?Evil (is going on)?”, Filmographies, DVD 3 : Interview with Martin Scorsese, the Taj Mahal / Corey Harris “?Sitting On Top of the World?” (3?10?), Willie King & The Liberators Routinely Flew “?Spoon?” (5?40?), Keb Mo? / Corey Harris “?Sweet Home Chicago?” (2?10?), Otha Turner / Corey Harris “?Sitting On Top of the World?” (3?10?), Salif Keita “?Folon?” (3?55?), Corey Harris “?The honeysuckle?” (3?20?), DVD 4 :, Interview with Richard Pearce and Robert Kenner, the musical Sequences unpublished (with the possibility of continuous playback) : Hubert sumlin playing and David Johansen “?Smokestack Lightning?” (4?10?), B. B. King “?The Key To The Highway?” (4?10?), B. B. King “?Blues Boys Tune?” (3?30?), Robert Belfour “?Fact Is Old?” (5?30?), DVD 5 :, audio Commentary with Mike Figgis, Interview with Mike Figgis, the musical Sequences unpublished :, Lulu and Jeff Beck “?Cry me a river?”, Pete King “?Lush Life?”, Jeff Beck “?Nadia?”, Jon Cleary ? the improvisation on the piano and The group in the trial?”Blues jam?” / “?That?s sorry now?” Mike Figgis “?Piano Jam?”, The songs from the movie, DVD 6 : DVD 7 :, audio Commentary with Charles Burnett an Interview with Charles Burnett, File : Willie Dixon : “?Nervous?” (1966), the Songs from The movie : shortcut (audio) – release Date on the market : 01/01/2012 – Director : Martin Scorsese – Actor(s) : Keith B. Brown, Blind Willie Johnson, Chris Thomas King, J. B. Lenoir, Marshall Chess, Chuck D., B. B. King, Bobby Rush, Rosco Gordon, Ike Turner, Ali Farka Touré, Salif Keita, Habib Koité, Taj Mahal, Corey Harris, Othar Turner, Chris Barber, Jeff Beck, Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, Lonnie Donegan, Mick Fleetwood, Davy Graham, Tom Jones, John Mayall, Van Morrison, Susan McWilliams, Sonny Boy Williamson, Dinah Washington, Bessie Smith, Lightnin Hopkins, Willie Dixon, Big Bill Broonzy, Jay McShann, Pinetop Perkins – Dvd Of The Film

50,10 €