Martin Scorsese’s Crime Drama With Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero Will Shoot Subsequent Yr

Martin Scorsese’s subsequent film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was initially meant to movie this previous March. Now, the movie has set new manufacturing dates after delaying as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Osage Information is reporting that the movie, which can movie in Osage County, Oklahoma, is now set to start filming in February 2021.

In accordance with Geoffrey Standing Bear, the principal chief of Osage, the movie shall be shot over 16 weeks. The movie is anticipated to create a whole lot of work for native residents. Chad Renfro and Addie Roanhorse are serving as Osage Nation ambassadors for the movie, which is an adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction guide of the identical identify.

“With security for all being of biggest concern, as soon as the trade protocol has been established and it’s secure to embark on this vital venture, they may attain again out to us,” Renfro stated in an announcement.

The movie is about to star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in starring roles. DiCaprio has beforehand labored with Scorsese on The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Road, whereas this shall be De Niro and Scorsese’s 10th movie collectively.

One other (a lot smaller) half shall be performed by the public sale winner who scored a walk-on function within the movie.

The film, which can launch on Apple TV+, is alleged to have a funds of $200 million–which might nonetheless be decrease than what it value to make The Irishman.