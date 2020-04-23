Martinoli: ‘Carlos Aguilar committed the worst mistake of his career by going to TUDN’

Carlos Aguilar it became an icon in the narratives of mexican boxing and one of the major figures of Aztec Sports; however, the ‘Czar of Boxing’ opted a few months ago by leaving the tv station of the Ajusco and sign up with TUDN, thing that did not seem to Christian Martinoli.

During a live broadcast of RECORD, Martinoli said to Carlos Ponce de León that Aguilar was not for the money of the Aztec and that the have gone to TUDN it was a decision terrible.

“(Carlos Aguilar)said to me four months before about the possibility, I told him not to leave, and that if it was not out of evil, and was evil. Committed the worst mistake of his career (…) Not it was for money, was for fame. “well,” said the also contributor of RECORD.

On the other hand, Martinoli Kuri he assured that there would be encouraged to narrate other sports that are not football, because it seems very complicated and took the opportunity to finish off her excompañero.

“I do not feel trained to narrate other sport, I dare not. He decided to stop being the ‘Tsar of Boxing'” he said.