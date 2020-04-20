Martinoli revealed that he rejected an offer of Televisa after World 2010

The sports commentator, Christian Martinoli, made an unusual confession to reveal that some years ago he had a proposal to go out of TV Azteca and integrated into Televisa (now TUDN).

In an interview with the Catch Sports on Instagram Live, Martinoli said that after the South Africa world cup 2010Greg Taylor, a well-known promoter of soccer players, approached him to ask if he would be willing to listen to an offer of Televisa, which ruled out immediately.

In addition, the commentator confessed that he also held discussions with Telemundo, who wanted to obtain his services permanently, but the only serious offer that was to change the tv station was ESPN in 2007, but that opportunity he rejected it because he had to go to live in United Statessomething that at that time not seen as a viable option.

It should be remembered that Martinoli renewed contract with TV Azteca, which links the company to the 2026once the end of the World that will be organized by Mexico with the united States and Canada.

