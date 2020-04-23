Martinoli revealed that she had to go to the psychiatrist after altercation with Piojo Herrera

One of the episodes most controversial that has ever lived Christian Martinoli elicited in 2015, when he was attacked by Miguel Herrera, who was then coach of the Mexican.

This incident caused anxiety in the narrator sporty, a situation which had to go to a psychiatrist, and confessed Martinoli in the Live of RECORD with Carlos Ponce de León.

Louse Herrera, during his time with the Mexican national team

“What happened in Philadelphia I was a little anxious and sought medical attention, to relax I went to the psychiatrist, I told him how he was, and he told me that only my lack of hue… to be a psychopath, so he recommended me to take some pills or go to live to Finlandthen I took the pills,” he said.

“I would recommend that to do several. What happened is that physically I was not feeling well and I went to find help before you harm my family or my colleagues,” he added.

