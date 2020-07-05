Marvel already miss Chris Evans

Chris Evans says Marvel is what’s missing, but he is happy to have the freedom to do what he wants.

More than a year ago that the fans of Marvel, we can see Chris Evans for the last time in the role of Captain America. The actor has made up her shield and withdrew from the Marvel movies. You will embody the character on the big screen, but admits that he misses already.

In an interview with the magazine, in the Backstage, Evans said : “I loved my time at Marvel; I miss you already. But it is undeniable that it is very exciting, just to have the complete freedom to pursue my creative appetite you want. “

Evans carries on the legacy of the characters and being associated with Captain America for the rest of his career. There was a sense of what that meant when he took the role, and knew that the public’s expectations were huge : “there was this huge expectation that these people already had in mind, this idea of who was this character, and you must respect that. The audience is part of what is going to make it work [ces films]and I owe it to this group my understanding of what he sees. “

But Evans has relied on his instincts and the approach this way : “At a certain point, you have to say :” well, I have to this approach as you would for any other thing ” and I connect to it without having the concern that, every day, by the way this is going to be perceived. “

Chris Evans has repeatedly assured that I was satisfied with the arc of his character in the franchise and that he would not return to the role. Clearly, Evans ‘ approach to the character that you have created a reference to the reboot of the franchise, the Captain America will inevitably take place in a given moment in the future.

Source : Backstage Credit / ©Marvel