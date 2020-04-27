Marvel : and if the phase 4 revealed the true powers of Wanda ? – News Series to TV

Between his series WandaVision and his participation in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel put out a little more about Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch, aka the Red Witch). Is the sign of the larger projects for the character ?

The vitality of a universe (or a franchise) is measured to the issues raised by each ad. In the case of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it does little pimpernel on his state of health. Communication, explicit but filled with non-expressed or implied, allows you to prospect on the future of the characters and movies (and now series), even those who were left a little in the dark as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) that was discovered in The age of Ultron.

Mutant but not too much

Her story was already singular. In the comic books, the Red Witch is the daughter of Magneto, so she’s a mutant. At the time of the second movie of the Avengers, the branch of X-Men Marvel was owned by Fox and made impossible any mention of the children of the atom. Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon are left with characters whose nature is not identified explicitly. They call ” optimized “, or guinea pigs of the Hydra who has conducted experiments with the spirit stone in order to change their metabolism (an origin story, ” which may be rewritten in the near future now that the mutants are back home). Suffice to say that the man in the cap was a major figure of Marvel without the benefit of all its ramifications.

This limitation is illustrated by powers of which it is difficult to define the contours. In The age of Ultronit is seen able to “enter the spirit” of the Avengers and change their perception of reality. But once it has changed sides, it is only sending loads of energy, scarlet with, however, a detail which has its importance : their intensity seems to depend on its status emotional (see his rage at the death of his brother). In the Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, its powers are qualified as follows : “that it has modified or simply unlocked something latent, the spirit stone on the scepter to Loki gave him incredible powers over the mind “. The small nuance is in the ” unlock “, namely, that he would be able to awaken his mutant gene. If the result has a little grown its capabilities telekinetic powers, the parties control the mind or change the reality have been under-exploited as stand-bye.

It is perhaps less a question of being stuck on the bench, finding the right context, the right story. But it would seem that Marvel and Kevin Feige have plans for the character, starting with the launch of a series soberly entitled : WandaVision.

Avengers dissolution !

The biggest question mark rests on the presence of Vision, however, dismantled by Thanos in Infinity War to retrieve the spirit stone. Knowing that the history of the series is supposed to take place after Avengers Endgame, is what we will again travel back in time to restore their Vision (if such a thing is possible) ? This seems unlikely especially as it is hard to see Kevin Feige fun too play with the paradoxes of time, this would wreak havoc with any effort to maintain continuity and consistency (but could give birth to a multiverse). What seems more plausible is to imagine that Wanda invents a reality in which she spends happy days with his beloved. Yes, it is possible and it is more or less the starting point of two major events of the comics Marvel : Avengers Disassembled and House of M.

In the first, the Red Witch is reminded of the existence of his children and totally lose control of it-even after you have attempted the bring back with the help of Fatalis, to the point of launching deadly attacks against the Avengers as it deems responsible. This will cost the life of the Vision, Hawkeye, the Jack of Hearts and Ant-Man (version Scott Lang). It would take the intervention of Doctor Strange to stop the bleeding lethal and dive into a coma. It can be retrieved by her father Magneto, and brought back on Genosha in order to be healed. House of M is the result of direct of its history where, unable to find rest, she eventually delete 90% of the mutant population after having been more or less manipulated by his brother. If it is a little early to mention the mutants, and House of M (but we know that Kevin Feige likes to anticipate), are seen in Disassembled links to be created between the use of magic (or chaos magic as it is called in the comic-books), the Avengers and Doctor Strange just as the change of reality on a large scale.

This could explain why 50 years have been referred to by Elizabeth Olsen who should be more an inspiration than a time indication. And Wanda would be able to recreate an alternate reality in which she would live in an era like the 50’s. Its relationship fantasized with Vision to take it to the confines of madness, with effects that one could imagine-treated in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and lead, why not, to the dissolution of the Avengers (and thus justify the absence of film during this phase 4) that the company deems responsible for the death of Vision.

“Planting seeds for the future “

Of course, all this is still very forward-looking and is based solely on the potential of comics and how they may fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we have seen in the past, Kevin Feige like to rely on them to build his stories, but not the transpose never literally. The man in the hat has said, he likes the developments in the long term, a rise in power, the crescendo to finish in a apotheosis. Bringing Wanda to the madness is a step towards something greater, more comprehensive, which could hit the whole Marvel universe.

It will have to wait before you can get an idea about the series WandaVision as the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which are scheduled for spring 2021 may 7, 2021. It is possible that the D23, which takes place from August 23 to 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center unveils more.

