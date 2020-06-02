Marvel : Anna Kendrick would like to embody Squirrel Girl | NEWS

The time where actors and directors and spat upon the genre of super heroic cinema seems to disappear. Now, each actor or director in Hollywood has the right to the question, “What hero would you like to play, or adapt it to the screen ?”. The actress Anna Kendrick it is also given to the game and has explained to want to interpret it : Squirrel Girl !

The bubbly actress, accustomed to films in the offbeat as Scott Pilgrim, Mr Right or Pitch Perfect, explained to Net-A-Porter why this choice:

“My brother sent me a comic Squirrel Girl because he thinks that I should play. I don’t know what Squirrel Girl when she is not half squirrel, but I might be half squirrel !”

The appearance of the heroine, half woman, half squirrel was grabbing a good wink humorous. His first adventure was to convince Iron Man to associate to it. However, Squirrel Girl is a mutant, therefore, is it in the papers of the Fox ? In this case it could be the sides of Deadpool, she has already fought… and fought ! This idea would not be to the actress, full of admiration for Ryan Reynolds, of which she was the partner to the screen in The Voices.

“Ryan is one of the most genuine people that I have worked with. I cannot think of a person more worthy to embody Deadpool. He has worked for many years to get this movie, because it was a character that was inside of him.”

Kendrick is of its actresses and actors in authentic on screen, how to Robert Downey Jr, that seems to have a character that is intended. Maybe Squirrel Girl is it ?