Marvel : Deadpool 3 will not happen before 5 years

Notice to fans of Deadpool, you will not see the super-heroes anytime soon. In an interview for io9, his creator says that this is not the priority for Disney and that he should not expect to see it on our screens until at least 5 years.

Ryan Reynolds is not going to put on the costume of Deadpool anytime soon, if we are to believe the recent statements by the creator of the character in the comics. Interviewed by io9, Rob Liefeld admits to having had access to the list of productions Marvel for the next 5 years, and Deadpool is not in the program. If Ryan Reynolds was optimistic last December, it would seem that this is no longer the priority of the firm to large ears. Phase 4 of the MCU has been fully shifted and with it the third installment of Deadpool. “From my point of view Deadpool 3 is not a priority. I don’t expect to see it anytime soon. Even if the project was validated tomorrow, it would emerge that when I am very old” grieves Rob Liefeld.

Super bummed that Marvel stopped production on Deadpool during the pandemic. “Pencils down” makes me sad. SNAKE-EYES production continued strong, ready to explode in July!! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) May 11, 2020

It must be said that it is a difficult project for Disney, who acquired the catalogue of the super-heroes of the Fox at the time of redemption. If, on paper, the two universes are linked, to integrate the mutants into the MCU is a real headache. Disney continues to produce movies PG-13 and the arrival of the mutant trash could upset this line of conduct. Nevertheless, the success of Deadpool is no longer to prove, since the last two opus have accumulated respectively 782 and 785 million dollars. Before Joker, they were both long films R-Rated the most profitable in the box office. Now, remains to be seen if Marvel repensera the full saga it will respond to the heavy burden of its specifications or if the label 20th Century Fox will be sufficient to keep the offbeat feature films. The time is now to patience. Disney does not announce any release date or even production, for the film with Ryan Reynolds. For his part, the actor will always look for this redemption and explains “When Disney bought the Fox, I saw this as a good thing. Deadpool being allowed to play in the big league, I think that all the people involved have something to gain.”