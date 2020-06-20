Marvel Fans are making a campaign for the actress trans Dominque Jackson plays the storm of MCU – JAPANFM

SHE HULK / MARVEL / MINI FUNKO POP She Hulk, whose real name is Jennifer Walters, the cousin of the lawyer Bruce Banner, who received a blood transfusion after an injury. This gave him the same powers as him. Funko has here represented in the form of a green giant of the comics. A model very retro, which will be of interest to many fans. 13,90 €

PUMA tracksuit Jacket Ferrari T7 for man, colour Black, Size L, Apparel This jacket of the drive for the Scuderia Ferrari is a must for all fans of the PUMA and the brand of cars from cult Italian. Inspired by the tracksuit jacket traditional T7, and with the specific details of the Ferrari brand, this style brings together these two worlds of design are better. The DETAILS of the Jacket 70,00 €

The Australian Greens Of the Activism of australia Third for Stewart Jackson The australian greens played a key role after the federal election of 2010. He assured that the government of the minority Gillard was full-te… 89,00 €

As with a lot of X-Men, the representation of The storm in the X-films Fox has often been the subject of criticism from Marvel fans who believe that the heroine mutant iconic has been poorly handled up to date on their releases of films. Therefore there is hope that the character finally done justice, when the children of the atom will reboot within the MCU in the next few years. But who should play the next Ororo Munroe?

Recently, a rumor broke out claiming that Beyonce was in the running to play in the Storm Black panther 2. While some like idea, others felt that the recruitment of the global superstar would be only a specialist, and that another actress could be found for the position. A new request Change.org champion, activist and actress trans Dominque Jackson for the role. At the time of this writing, the petition is only a couple of signatures to reach its goal of 7,500, and it seems likely that it is on the way to many others, which shows how many fans are on board with the idea.

“Fans of storm of the X-Men deserve to finally see a version on the screen that corresponds to the black woman strong with the who grew up in the comics,” says creator Javier Enriquez in the description of the request, in response to Halle Berry and the previous representations of Alexandra Shipp. As to why Jackson is the perfect candidate, who continues saying: “Mrs. Jackson knows what it is to be a pariah only to find the strength in the community. The course of the Lady Jackson has all the qualities of a true X-men, of compassion, of nerves and of leadership. ”

Click to enlarge

Jackson, more known by the drama of the critically acclaimed FX Poses, respond to the request in Instagram. thanking all the fans who have signed up for [her] day ” , although he noted that the Storm has always been an inspiration to him.

Marvel has been committed to diversify its pantheon of heroes in phase 4. The Eternal, for example, will have the lead for the first time openly gay in the franchise, in the form of Phastos Brian Tyree Henry. During this time, Spider-Man: far from home with the first player trans from Marvel, Zach, Barack, but as we already know, there is no track trans will not appear in the next films or television programs. Therefore, the conversion of a trans person as one of the X-Men, that this is Jackson as The storm or someone else in another role, it would certainly be a significant change for the study, which could mean a lot to countless people.