Marvel Films Scheduled To Hit Theaters Between 2020 And 2023

Will you take a bit of Marvel back in the movies? At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige unveiled the line-up of upcoming films for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the coronavirus having been there, the release schedule has been turned upside down since … Black Widow, Doctor Strange, The Eternals … We discover together the films to come between 2020 and 2023!

For more than ten years now, Marvel Studios has been making comic fans dream with a whole series of films around the House of Ideas superheroes. From Iron Man, released in 2008, to Spider-Man: Far From Home released on July 3, 2019, through the various Avengers, Marvel feature films have rocked the cine releases of millions of fans who have come to discover – or rediscover – their favorite heroes on the big screen.

And after the takeover of 20th Century Fox by Disney, which held the rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, what does Marvel Studios have in store? We, therefore, take stock of phase 4 of the MCU and the release dates of the films announced by Kevin Feige at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and the postponement of release dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Marvel Studios films scheduled from 2020:

The first film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her character as Natasha Romanoff. Several newcomers join her, including David Harbor (as Alexei, aka Red Guardian, and known for his role as Sherif Hopper in the Stranger Things series), Florence Pugh (Yelena), OT Fagbenle (Mason) and Rachel Weisz (Melina). A film is directed by Cate Shortland.







Eternals – Release date February 10, 2021



It is to the discovery of a new team of superheroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Eternals invites us. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film stars the characters of Ikaris (played by Richard Madden ), Kingo ( Kumail Nanjiani ), Makkari ( Lauren Ridloff ), Phastos ( Brian Tyree Henry ), Ajak ( Salma Hayek ), Sprite ( Lia McHugh ), Gilgamesh ( Don Lee ) and Thena ( Angelina Jolie ). Also note the presence of Kit Harington in the role of Black Knight, as well as Gemma Chan in that of Circe (and who already played the role of Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Release date May 5, 2021



The announcement of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings surprised audiences at Comic-Con, but Kevin Feige immediately bounced back by detailing how this legend began to be conjured up within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. , and this from the first Iron Man. The film’s cast features director and actor Destin Daniel Cretton, Simu Liu in the title role of Shang-Chi, actress-rapper-host Awkwafina in a role yet to be defined, and Tony Leung in that of the real Mandarin.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Released on March 23, 2022



For a second foray into the magical and mysterious world of Doctor Strange, Kevin Feige again called on director Sam Raimi, who had directed the first opus. Benedict Cumberbatch again plays the character of Stephen Strange, neurosurgeon, and now a master in mystical arts. Elizabeth Olsen joins him to play Scarlet Witch. Note that the Disney + series “Wandavision” is in direct connection with the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder – Released March 2022



The fourth foray into the universe of the gods of Asgard, Thor Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who had directed the third opus Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson is already part of the cast, as is Natalie Portman, who is reprising her role as Jane Foster, but who in addition will become the powerful Thor, Goddess of Thunder in place of Chris Hemsworth.

Black Panther 2 – Released in May 2022



A release date has been announced by Marvel at the D23 Expo. The King of Wakanda is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2022 in the United States.

Blade – Release date unknown



The final announcement of this Comic-Con, the future cinema release of Blade, who will be played by Mahershala Ali. No release date has yet been brought forward …

Ant-Man 3 : release date in 2023



Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) will indeed return to the big screen, under the direction of Peyton Reed in a third installment of the adventures of Ant-Man, the superhero capable of shrinking to the size of an ant. However, no synopsis has been released for the moment. To be continued …

Also note:

Kevin Feige announced lip service that a reboot of Fantastic 4 is well and truly planned, but that the studios have not yet had time to think about a title … or a release date.

When will the X-Men arrive in the MCU? No responses from Kevin Feige other than a ” And there’s no time left to talk about mutants, and how mutants [are coming to] the MCU ” (” More time to talk about mutants, and how mutants will arrive in the MCU “in French). But they are coming, take it for granted!

Also in development, and confirmed: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain Marvel 2 (scheduled for release July 2022) as well as Spider-Man 3 … We will continue to live under the aegis of superheroes for a long time to come. , friends!

And to specify that Marvel Studios have announced several other release dates for their films, without giving the titles. See you also in October 2022, February, May, July and November 2023 to discover the novelties of the Maison des Idées!