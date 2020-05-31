Marvel : Florence Pugh too small for Black Widow ?

It is matter of notoriety, that Florence Pugh looks worried at the idea of appearing in a film that is expected as the Black Widow, which is to the sides of a “monster” as Scarlett Johansson. Also, the young actress has recently expressed his fears about the role of Yelena Bolova. A key role as working in tandem with Natasha Romanoffs.

Florence Pugh impressed by the mountain Marvel

“When you think of Marvel, it is huge and intimidating. Especially when it is a relatively little actress and we said, ‘Oh ! I’ll be part of it’. It is a sacred decision. I also play a character that nobody has ever seen but on which people have read ; I didn’t know if people were going to hate me “

But the actress seems to be calmer today, although the verdict of the spectators is not yet fallen. Also, it will have to wait for the next November, after the postponement of the containment, and to assess the provision of Florence Pugh, in Black Widow.

source