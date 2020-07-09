Marvel : Here is the full list of the films that come up to 2022

As the “Black Widow”, with Scarlett Johansson, who was finally released on screens this fall, the films of the team of Marvel have been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak. CNEWS is the point in the timeline of the MCU, which entered into its phase IV. Here is the full list of the films that come up to 2022.

“The black Widow”, by Cate Shortland (October 28, 2020)

The first feature film phase IV and 24and in the world of Marvel movie, this thriller of explosives is interested in Nathasha Romanoffs, aka the Black Widow, played on screen by actress Scarlett Johansson. The story is set before the super-heroine is joined to the saga of the Avengers (in which she dies, sacrificing himself to retrieve the stone of the soul), and after the events of “Captain America : Civil War”. Russian spy goes in search of his past and will have to fight against the evil Foreman. We will also see the arrival of Yelena Belova, performed by Florence Pugh.

“The Eternal”, by Chloé Zhao (February 10, 2021)

After “the Avengers : Endgame”, as Marvel unveils a new gallery of characters created by Jack Kirby in the comics in 1976. The result of scientific experiments of the celestials, the Eternals, a species of alien to the body imbued with the cosmic energy, the life in the midst of human beings on Earth. In the Face of the threat of a civil war, they will join together to fight against the Deviants. In the casting, you will find Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo Sunen), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), or, even, Kit Harington, unforgettable Jon Snow in the series “Game of Thrones”, in the skin of the black Knight, and Gemma Chan in the role of Circe.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternal takes the stage in the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, Destin Daniel Cretton (may 5, 2021)

The announcement of this project has been performed during the Comic-con of San Diego in the year 2019 by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Present. Shang-Chi, alias “The Master of Kung Fu”, will be the face of the Mandarin, the leader of the terrorist group Ten Rings, who is played by Tony Leung. The canadian actor Simu Liu will take the title role. This is the first time that a hero of asian origin is placed in the foreground of the Marvel universe. The rapper and american actress Awkwafina would also be a part of.

“Spider-Man : the Return home 3” by Jon Watts (October 27, 2021)

The continuation of the film “Spider-Man : Far From Home,” and a third solo adventure for the man-spider reached through a pact between Marvel and Sony, we will see the return of Tom Holland. The young actor who lends his traits to be Peter Parker will be surrounded by the singer and actress Zendaya (“Euphoria”), who will play Michelle Jones, his lover and the nickname “MJ”.

A publication shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) the

On the 15th of January. 2019 at 11 :19 am PST

“Thor : the Love and Thunder”, from Taika Waititi (February 9, 2022)

The god of Thunder and prince of Asgard, played by Chris Hemsworth, always armed with his hammer, will be entitled to a fourth installment directed by the filmmaker of new zealand (“Thor : Ragnarok”), which will be the next film in the Star Wars universe. Fans Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, who will slip back into the suit of Jane Foster, and is expected in the rows.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Sam Raimi (23 march 2022)

After the first part was published in the year 2016, the neurosurgeon Stephen Strange, master of the magical arts and mystical, will be on the screens, always camped by Benedict Cumberbatch.

He will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen in the role of a Witch, Scarlet, Benedict Wong, in Wong, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor in the skin of Karl Mordo. The plot of this film will be closely related to the series “Wandavision” Disney+.

“Black Panther 2”, Ryan Coogler (may 4, 2022)

With more than a billion dollars of income in the world, the first film adaptation of the stories of the first black super heroes of the Marvel universe has exploded at the box office in 2018. The result will again be directed by Ryan Coogler, and sign the return of the king of Wakanda. And You Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

“Captain Marvel 2” (6 July 2022)

Actress Brie Larson will resume his powers in the new adventures of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, which might be performed by Michelle MacLaren. But no name has been confirmed. With the first film released in the year 2019, which included the fight against Thanos, the House of Ideas had made a woman his heroine.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ is officially the date for the July 8, 2022 (the date of US). pic.twitter.com/TLFzKPIjeu — Marvel History (@MarvelsStory) On April 3, 2020

We’re still waiting for the release date of “Blade” with Mahershala Ali, “Deadpool 3”, with Ryan Reynolds, “Ant-Man 3” from Peyton Reed, who plays Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), as well as “Guardians of the galaxy 3”, which may or may not see the day before 2023.

