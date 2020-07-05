MARVEL IRON MAN VR, drag in the armor of Tony Stark in PS VR [Actus Jeux Vidéo]

Reserved to the owners of the Playstation VRthe game Marvel Iron Man VR allows you to slip into the armor of the most popular super heroes Marvel.

After having already incarnated Batman the launch of the Playstation VR in Batman : Arkham VRit is now in the armor ofIron Man that Sony allows you to drag in the new game Marvel Iron Man VR. Is only available in Playstation 4 for the owners of the virtual reality helmet PS VR from Wednesday, July 3, 2020. And if you are not yet equipped with the packs, including the helmet, the camera, two PS Move and the game, or a pack that includes the game and the two PS Move it will also be available the same day.

In Marvel Iron Man VR, Tony Stark has elected to put an end to the manufacture of weapons and devote themselves to the useful technology to Iron Man. Become a super hero fame in all over the world, will find itself attacked by Ghosta mysterious hacker who has hijacked several weapons created by Stark Industries. Seeking to crumble the Empire Tony Starkhe is taking on the various offices in the world before the end of the inevitable confrontation.

Put on your helmet and grab your two PS Move for those who believe in the armor ofIron Man for an original story where the super heroes meet several other iconic characters of the universe Marvel as Nick Fury and Maria Hill. Thanks to the PS Moveyou will be able to activate the lightning répulseurs d’Iron Manfly and use all the arsenal of the iconic super hero in the fight against full of action in the first-person view. As Tony Starkyou can also spend your time in your garage between the two missions, to customize and improve the capabilities of your armor where even other activities to relax, like playing in a sack.

Marvel Iron Man VR it has been developed during the last two years by the study of Camouflaj who had created this before the game Republic and their version of VR. Do not expect to see Robert Downey Jr or Samuel L. Jackson because the game is not related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the future of the game Marvel Avengers or Marvel Spider-Man. but is inspired simply comic books. This is the famous illustrator of Marvel and the costume designer Adi Granov who designed the armorIron Man as you can see in the game.