Marvel is going to make the choice of diversity for the Phase 4 of the MCU according to Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok)

After criticism of Anthony Mackie in the lack of diversity in the MCU, and his desire to use his status as a co-star The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to improve things for the projects of Marvel Tessa Thompson, who reprises his role as Valkyrie in Thor : Love and Thunderto think that thePhase 4 is to go to see this reality these ideals.

During an episode of Actors the Actors of the VarietyThompson and Ramy Youssef have discussed this topic and why it is so important to the community. “I think that in this next phase of Marvel, we’re going to address what is the representation in these spaces, “ explains Thompson. “Because the truth is that these films are traveling around the world with such an impact, and if you can represent people of color, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the people in the community LGBTQIA within these films, this becomes very important. “

“There are millions and millions of people, especially young people, who go to the movies” continues Thompson. “And I think that if you show them something that looks like them, they feel valued. In particular, during the narration of these comics, and that is what is important. It is our differences that make us special. “

“I am very excited to be able to push the limits and be able to do that with Valkyrie, because it has so many characters queer cool in the comics and that should have its place on the screen. “

With the pandemic, the planning of Phase 4 of the MCU has a lot to evolve. The latest news, Thor : the Love and the Thunder is scheduled for February 2022. The developer of Ragnarok Taika Waititi will also be of this suite is that it promises to be two times more crazy.

Thor : the Love and the Thunder is this Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster, in the role of Thor, and Christian Bale in the role of the villain is still unknown.

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.