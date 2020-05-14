Marvel is issuing a challenge to fans to carry the hammer of Thor

You can become as worthy of Mjöllnir, the hammer of Thor. This is the challenge launched by Marvel fans confined all over the world. On its official website, the House of Ideas has released the most beautiful reproductions of the hammer of the Asgardien embodied in the film by Chris Hemsworth.

The challenge has been revealed on the official website of Marvelthere are a few days. The mission of the Avengers was to reproduce this hammer would be overkill “only with material home” and “safe”. The fans gave it their all to achieve this challenge, as evidenced by the numerous pictures posted on social networks.

Before proceeding to the action to become worthy of the Mjöllnir, Marvel had also posted the different stages of construction for succeed the challenge. It has been widely realized. Some have even posted photos where they wear the costume of the god of Asgard.

They are all worthy! ⚡️ Let’s hear it for this week’s crafty #MarvelMission: Mjolnir picks, including: Dakshesh C. Jangid

Zoe Johansson

Ashley Beeman

Lauren D’ambra See more of our favorites: https://t.co/cs0wN9cWUo #MarvelAtHome pic.twitter.com/mo915D3LLB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 14, 2020

A new challenge is underway, this time focused on Captain America, personified by Chris Evans in the movies. It is necessary to reproduce in the famous shield the super-hero, made from vibranium, the metal the more powerful in the MCU (Universe film Marvel). Fans have until May 22 to post pictures of their shields house.

THIS WEEK’S MISSION: Create Captain America’s shield using ONLY safe household items and materials. You have one week to complete your task. Post your photo gold video here with the #MarvelMission hashtag for the chance to be featured in our round-up of favourites! #MarvelAtHome pic.twitter.com/tq9HIHtMck — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 16, 2020

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

