Marvel is issuing a challenge to fans to carry the hammer of Thor

You can become as worthy of Mjöllnir, the hammer of Thor. This is the challenge launched by Marvel fans confined all over the world. On its official website, the House of Ideas has released the most beautiful reproductions of the hammer of the Asgardien embodied in the film by Chris Hemsworth.
The challenge has been revealed on the official website of Marvelthere are a few days. The mission of the Avengers was to reproduce this hammer would be overkill “only with material home” and “safe”. The fans gave it their all to achieve this challenge, as evidenced by the numerous pictures posted on social networks.
Before proceeding to the action to become worthy of the Mjöllnir, Marvel had also posted the different stages of construction for succeed the challenge. It has been widely realized. Some have even posted photos where they wear the costume of the god of Asgard.
A new challenge is underway, this time focused on Captain America, personified by Chris Evans in the movies. It is necessary to reproduce in the famous shield the super-hero, made from vibranium, the metal the more powerful in the MCU (Universe film Marvel). Fans have until May 22 to post pictures of their shields house.
