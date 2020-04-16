Marvel : Mark Ruffalo wants a Hulk film the Black Widow – News Movie

The actor who portrays the Hulk regrets obviously that the MCU is not interested more than that in the green giant and would require almost another movie solo.

With Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who will finally get the attention it deserves after 7 appearances in the MCU and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) who will evolve only on Disney+, Bruce Banner alias the Hulk remains the last great forgotten of the expanded universe of Marvel. The super-hero, however, has started Phase 1 of the studio, opening the way for the success we know today, with a super-hero played by Edward Norton.

But with Universal, which still owns the rights to the movies solo character, The Incredible Hulk has been left in a corner by Marvel, which has so overshadowed the film to Louis Leterrier, when the character has borrowed the features of Mark Ruffalo in Avengers. After the reappearance of the lieutenant general Thaddeus Ross of William Hurt, the other redemption of the MCU will be the last chance to Liv Tyler in the role of Betty Ross, the former fiancée of dr. Banner, for the series in preparation She-Hulk. Rumors speak of elsewhere from several weeks to a participation of the Hulk alongside his cousin, but nothing has been formalized as recalled by the actor during an interview Variety :

Mark Ruffalo who learns that the cousin of Bruce Banner will have that series, but not the Hulk

“This is not a done deal. We speak to reveal Bruce Banner/the Hulk in She-Hulk. If it offers something good, it would be really interesting, but for now, this is just about everything that there is on the horizon.”

The actor has confirmed to a half-word, its presence in She-Hulk is being considered, and therefore possible, without guarantee, provided, all the while scanning the hope to find it elsewhere in the Phase 4. But more than the small screen, Mark Ruffalo seems excited by the idea of having her first film solo in the MCU after the performance of Edward Norton in 2008, with the determination to rehabilitate the character as Natasha Romaoff in the next Black Widow :

“There is an idea that could be really interesting. We never really followed in her life. It is always a little apart from the others. This is the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern [ndlr : deux personnages secondaires d’Hamlet] Avengers. It would be interesting to see everything that’s happened between these films.”

“Go to the producers, to be signed out now”

In addition to the problems of rights that block all the lanes for a film solo, the MCU also seems to have finished, or almost with its first Avengers. After the demise of Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and the departure of Hawkeye for Disney+, there no longer remains as the god of thunder among the figures of the founders of the universe. The super-hero should, however, make his farewells to the fans in the next Thor : Love and Thunder that could well pass the torch to his ex Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the Mighty Thor.

Hulk has still had an eventful drive and therefore a lot of things to tell, between his “exile” in the space after The Age of Ultron and his arrival on Sakaar, or even its transformation to a discovery in Avengers : Endgame. Left to dream, a movie solo would also be the opportunity to return to the love life of the hero with the loss of Betty Ross coarsely evacuated and its romance aborted with the old spy Russian that would can be a valid rationale (other than the lack of space in the story).

For the moment, his return in She-Hulk seems much more likely and awaiting a formal response, our complete file on Avengers : Endgame is right here.