Marvel : Sony is developing a secret project on a woman of the universe Spider-Man

Sony has launched in the fiscal year of the expanded universe based on Spider-Man and the characters that revolve around him. In addition to all the projects that we know about, the studio would be working on a new film totally secret with a super-heroine at the center.

Sony has finally given a name to its expanded universe based on Spider-Man. The name little drawing of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters has been decided. Even if it is clear it is not sexy, at least we are aware of what you are talking about. It is not that question of the Man-Spider in, but several characters that can revolve around him. We have already seen what it would look like with the introduction of Venom, and that already programmed for However. While waiting for the main party to join the party, keeping Tom Holland in the role. Sony must focus on the long term with its SPUMC (it is weird, huh ?) and prepare several films.

Precisely, Variety reports thata secret project at the moment is on fire with S. J. Clarkson, a name well-known in the television industry. She will be responsible for developing the film on which nothing is known, if it is not that it is based on a female character of the Marvel universe. Disney having control over a large part of the catalogue, the super-heroine will always be a link with the mythology of Spider-Man. With these meager clues, we think directly the film about Madame Web which has already been raised in the past. Except that the american media makes it clear that no screenwriter attached to the project, which is a problem since Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless would be on this Madame Web. This last has not the profile bankable, being an elderly person. But it can be an opportunity to go against the current and play hard on this aspect.

Who else but Madame Web ?

If it is assumed that it will not be on it – which is not clear at the present time -, there are other women to whom an interest in the universe Spider-Man. Silver Sand, for example, the Cat black or even Spider-Girl. Anyway, the image of the MCU, Sony also wants to give space to women and has to do ostensibly with this project. To get there, the studio would like to attract an actress of the first plan in the main role. A star, quite famous, as are Tom Hardy and Jared Leto, to hold the film on his shoulders. It is said that Charlize Theron or Amy Adams could be approached, without that nothing has moved at the time we wrote these lines.