Marvel : soon, a heroine who is deaf, in a series on Disney+ ?

As with Star WarsDisney is expanding the Marvel universe in a series on Disney+. Four are already in preparation. For three of them, the filming is carried out or in progress : WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, worn by Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie and Loki with Tom Hiddleston. The fourth focuses on the hawkeye with Jeremy Renner for the shoot is expected to be launched soon. It is this series that would be affected by an announcement of the casting that is what we cheer.

Marvel seeks to caster, a heroine who is deaf

As reported by the american website Comic book, Marvel and Disney through the agency of Sarah Finn Casting with the studies that have already worked in the past to find the actors The Mandalorian or Avengers : Endgame, are now looking to the future heroine of a series. As indicated in the announcement, the production is seeking an actress who can speak sign language since the character will be off. At the age of twenty years, this future heroine of Marvel for the time being named Malia (the name may have been changed), is described as “independent, athletic and intelligent“according to the announcement published on-line.

And if it was Echo ?

The project is not specified, but the filming was announced for the fall, Comic book explains that it can be the act of the series dedicated to hawk-eye. In the comics, the character played by Jeremy Renner in Avengers becoming deaf several times, even if it has not been shown in the movies up to now. The specialized site shows that this heroin might be Echo. Also known under the name of Maya Lopez in the comics, the Echo is a heroine who is deaf from birth and appeared for the first time in 1999 in an issue of Daredevil. In the comics, the Echo is a Native of america, and the news of the casting, it is specified that the investigation of the production of a Native american or an actress indigenous, or latino for the role.

A good thing for the representation of persons with hearing disabilities to television. Recently, it is the series Skam France, who has submitted a plot about deafness through the character of Arthur. Has american tv, the deafness has been the center of attention in the series Switched at birth (2011-2017) in which one of the characters was hard of hearing. It is also found in The Society a character is deaf, Sam, played by Sean Berdy.