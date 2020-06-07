Marvel Studios : A fan’s look back on the saga Infinity with a video version horror, Iron Man is put to the honor

A little over a year after Endgamethe fans are still struggling to realize that Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk will not be the most fervent defenders of the future Phases of the MCU. Chris Evans is back on his last moments as Captain America in Avengers Endgamebut it is about Iron Man, this is the fans who are responsible for him to pay a last tribute. The youtube channel FullBelly Edits has shared a montage of all the events in the saga Infinity, in a version of horror! If you can see the snap of Thanos, the death-Vision, the madness of Loki… the red wire of the video is centered on the atypical course of Iron Man.

From its inception to his death in Avengers: Endgame was able to relive the strong moments that have punctuated the life of Tony Stark. Many scenes show his real connection with Peter Parker, who finds himself now without his mentor. Iron Man was the first super-hero to have his film solo within the MCU, and its history ended in the most beautiful ways. Defeating Thanos, Tony Stark has literally saved the planet. To be self-centered and stubborn in the beginning, he became a man unselfish, willing to sacrifice himself for the well-being of humanity. Unfortunately, it will no longer be there to see the world reborn… With this video, fans will also remember that Iron Man was a character as poignant and endearing, and they hope that heroes as charismatic will lead the next Phases of the MCU. It is better that they are of size because, after Avengers Endgame, a villain even eviler than Thanos could reign on earth!