Marvel Studios: A Look Back At The Craziest Avengers Infinity War And Endgame Theories

Exchange of souls, the return of Hela, the arrival of the X-Men, and the Fantastic 4… We come back to some of the craziest theories about Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

What could be better than diving into the world of fan theories to pass the time while waiting for a movie to be released? Take Tenet, for example, some suspect Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller will be a sequel to Inception. One could also cite Wonder Woman 1984, which most of the speculation does not announce anything valid for the character of Steve Trevor. MCU fans aren’t left out either, as the theories about Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame attest. that we have grouped you below. Return from the dead, a new Infinity Stone created by Tony Stark, a key role for the Soul Stone … One thing is certain, the brains of MCU aficionados were in turmoil before the release of the two blockbusters.

A man trying to explain a theory

New Avengers (sort of)

The original 6 Avengers in Avengers – Credit (s): Marvel Studios, Disney

We take almost the same ones and start over. This could describe one of the theories about the Avengers Infinity War. Before the film hit theaters, several MCU fans were convinced the Avengers would be replaced by others. More precisely, would be interpreted by other actors. So Iron Man, Cap, and the others would still be alive but simply embodied by people other than Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, or Scarlett Johansson.

Death comes into play

Hela in Thor Ragnarok – Credit (s): Marvel studios

In Thor Ragnarok, we got to know Hela, the sister of Thor and Loki, and especially the goddess of death. There were some speculations leading up to the release of Avengers Infinity War, but also Avengers Endgame, that Hela could have returned to the MCU and become Death. In other words, death itself, which Thanos is incidentally in love within the comics.

All the dead characters will come back to life

Red Skull in Avengers Infinity War – Credit (s): Marvel Studios

Who says the conclusion says a big epic moment during which absolutely anything can happen. This “whole” also includes the return to a life of many characters. At least that’s what many of the fans thought, who had imagined that all the dead characters in the MCU would resurface. Notably, the antagonists killed by the Infinity Stones such as Ultron, Ronin, Malekith, and Red Skull. A hypothesis that still has the merit of having hit the nail on the head with regard to the latter.

Souls against souls

Thanos in Soul Stone – Credit (s): Marvel Studios

After the release of Avengers Infinity War, many deduced that the Soul Stone housed all those who disappeared due to Thanos’ snap or would have perished during the events of the film. Importantly, many noticed that most of the Survivors were none other than characters who had been around for a long time in the MCU and had no solo films coming up. Two elements that convinced some fans that the surviving Avengers would exchange their places with that of the heroes imprisoned in Soul Stone. They would thus have inhabited the gem forever (or almost).

The Avengers relive another iconic battle

The Avengers in a scene absent from the final cut of Avengers Endgame – Credit (s): Marvel Studios

Like several people, you may have noticed an unused blueprint in the Avengers Infinity War trailer. We see a group of heroes led by Captain America in Wakanda, ready to fight. An image that remains absent from the film and which has led fans to imagine that the Avengers would travel in time and relive the confrontation in Wakanda, from which this famous plan is taken. A theory that isn’t completely far removed from reality, they just got the movie and the final battle wrong.

The key to the multiverse is the quantum realm

Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm – Credit (s): Marvel Studios

The Quantum Realm played a major role in Avengers Endgame, allowing the heroes to travel through time and recover the Infinity Stones. However, fans of the MCU had given him a whole different role. Indeed, some had speculated that the quantum realm would play the role of gateway to the multiverse, which would thus be introduced in Avengers Endgame. This is not what happened, but who knows? This speculation may well become reality in the future.

Tony Stark holds the 7th Gem

Tony Stark in Avengers Endgame – Credit (s): marvel studios, disney

What if Tony Stark created a 7th Infinity Stone? This is exactly what one theory assumed sometime before the release of Avengers Endgame. In the last hope of turning the tide and winning the final battle against Thanos, Iron Man is said to have used his Arc Reactor as an Infinity Stone. The craziest thing about this theory is that it’s pretty close to what really happened. Tony is not only responsible for the Infinity Gauntlet used by the Avengers, but he is also responsible for the snap that saved everyone.

A conclusion leading to the arrival of the X-Men and the Fantastic 4

Fantastic 4 by Marvel Comics – Credit (s): marvel comics

Even before Kevin Feige confirmed the upcoming arrival of the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the Marvel Studios universe, MCU fans were already expecting to see them land in Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Many imagined that the use of the Infinity Stones would somehow lead to their arrival. Others believed that the mutants could come out of their hiding places to help the Avengers. Finally, even today, many fans believe that the events of Avengers Endgame will be used to explain the origins of the Fantastic Four.