Marvel Studios : A possible return of Captain America teasé by the brothers Russo

Good news for fans of Chris Evans ! Brother Russo was recently mentioned in an interview the possibility of bringing back Steve Rogers, alias Captain America in a new movie. In fact, Joe and Anthony Russo is best known for having directed Avengers Final inside the MCU have been discussed with Comicbook a new project of super-heroes. It would be a film based on the voyage of Captain America to carry the Stones of Infinity. “This would be a good story to tell, no doubt. I don’t know if it needs to be told, but it would be a beautiful story and we would like to have“explained Joe Russo.

Captain America again soon ?

The only drawback for the project, while the attraction would not be for everyone. Because, as has been emphasised, then, Joe Russo :“It’s a beautiful story, but I think there is more to say before“. Not to mention that at his side, the two filmmakers are currently working on the following Tyler Rake on Netflix, as well as the remake ofHercules in the live action. Two projects of titanic that leave no respite, and therefore there is no free time for the brothers Russo to start a new challenge. In spite of everything, do not lose hope ! In a previous interview, Joe Russo had said to be ready to work with Marvel, if the right opportunity presented itself to him : “We all love Marvel and we are always looking for another opportunity to work together. When the right idea presents itself, and I’m sure that’s going to happen, we will do everything possible to go there.” The idea of the return of Captain America could germinate in the head of the brothers Russo, to the point that he soon began ? We hope so ! While you are waiting for more information, see how to be the son of Captain America and Thor.