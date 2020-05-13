Marvel Studios : A return of Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU good or bad idea ?

Avengers Endgame we were forced to say goodbye to some members of the Avengersbut fortunately for our sensitive souls, not always so tragic. Steve Rogers has bowed out after having opted for a life alongside her Peggy Carter loved it. He had everything planned and had already chosen his worthy heir in the person of Sam Wilson aka the Falcon. A Captain America is gone and a new one should therefore not delay to arrive. However, Steve Rogers is he really gone for good ? Chris Evans had to say goodbye to her character the most emblematic, suggesting that we should not see it again anytime soon in the MCU.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America

Nevertheless, Steve Rogers is not dead, there is no reason that Marvel Studios to make it reappear in one or more films (or series) to come. Strong of his experience, he could become a mentor to the younger recruits, to lead the Avengers from Earth, become a consultant, or provide support to Sam Wilson in his new mission. His version of the young could also be reintroduced through the multiverse or time travel. These are only examples among others, several scenarios that could make possible the return of Steve Rogers. So far, this would be really useful to make it reappear in the MCU ?

Captain America (Chris Evans) facing Thanos in Avengers Infinity War

The potential return of Iron Man in the universe Marvel Studios also debate. However, the situation of Captain America is quite different. Steve Rogers is not dead, and the character of Captain America either. He has just retired, and decided to pass the torch. This means that the other characters have not had to mourn its disappearance. The departure of Chris Evans, and therefore his version of Captain America, has finally mostly affected the fans of the MCU, of the hero and his interpreter. His return on the big screen, or why not in the series soon aired on Disney+, do nothing to mitigate, therefore, not the effects of his choice at the end of Avengers Endgame.

Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans)

Find it in the heart of the intrigues of the next phases would be a good surprise for the audience. Although a new inclusion of Steve Rogers in the MCU would not affect directly the end that was chosen for him, you may even wonder if, from a narrative view, there are really an interest in bringing a conclusion to the arc of a character, to completely undo a few films later.