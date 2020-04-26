Marvel Studios : After Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson speaks on the A-Force

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the actresses in the MCU are determined to make a film about the A-Force, and to make every effort for this to happen in the near future ! The evidence, each of the actresses of Marvel Studios talks about his desire to adapt the team of senshi of the comics on the big screen. Brie Larson, the interpreter of Captain Marvel, was given the first time that‘she and her co-female stars are in talks with the leaders of the House of Ideas. Subsequently, it was the turn of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) to confide in about this. This figure has increased with the confidences of Scarlett Johansson in Varietyshe whose presence is integral to the MCU, which she joined from its inception in the role of the spy Russian Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson

“I don’t know what will my future in this world. Of course, it is a little more opaque in relation to my character. But this group of actresses is so incredibly powerful, and when they come together it is explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I do push for it. I think the public wants and I am definitely part“entrusted to Scarlett Johansson. As his character died in Avengers Endgame does not promote 100% the idea of a film A-Force ! As her co-stars, it considers thata team composed only of senshi is expected by the fansthat it is part. It only remains to wait to know the opinion of Kevin Feigethe boss of Marvel Studios, on the question !