Marvel Studios : Captain Marvel, the leader ideal for the future Avengers ?

Then thatAvengers : Endgame signed the end of the arc of a narrative of multiple characters, the next films should, however, offer some super-hero to make a fuller apprehension. This is particularly the case of Captain Marvel. Embodied by Brie Larsonfans of the Marvel universe had been able to discover the actress in the skin of this heroin Kriyas, first of all in a movie solo before the find on the field of battle in the face of Thanos. With regard to Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, they promise to give greater depth to Captain Marvel, in a suite, but also other feature films such as Avengers 5.

Captain Marvel.

If Captain Marvel 2 could lead to the creation of the New Avengers, he whispers for some time that the heroine could become the new leader of the MCU. Acting as a link between the new movie Avengers and the creation of the team, Carol Danvers could actually be at the head of this last. All the more that the next Phases of the MCU should take place more in space, land of the well-known game of Captain Marvel and filming the clash of the Kriyas in the face of the Skrull. Although it is not known if this plot will be at the heart of the next movie centered on Carol Danvers, and / or serve as a backdrop to the future Avengers 5one thing is for sure the heroine could defend peoples under siege alongside other super-heroes.

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

Driven by a thirst for justice, the character of Brie Larson has several qualities that make her a leader of a large scale. Combative and courageous, Captain Marvel could become “the head” of the next Avengers although some fans have expressed their reluctance. If some theories also suggest that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) could become the new leader of the Avengers, the young age of the character, however, could be a brake. Being more experienced and having known several battlefields across the galaxy, Captain Marvel appeared as the leader ideal. Although Spider-Man could become an ally, the power of the powers of Carol Danvers should also push studios to make this character a leader for the next Avengers.

Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.

Finally, the promise of Kevin Feige in terms of diversity and representation of female characters in the film and in the MCU, should behind the scenes to promote the choice of the production to give more scope to Captain Marvel. In fact, if the inspirations in terms of comics for the next Phases will be of the character of Brie Larson the future leader of the Avengers, the considerations of societal current should also be an important lever, making this super-heroine is the new face of the Avengers !