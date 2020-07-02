Marvel Studios : Chris Evans already nostalgic for his role as Captain America in the MCU ?

The famous super-hero embodied by Chris Evans since the start of the MCU, Captain America, greeted at the end ofAvengers Final (unless he became immortal thanks to Thor). Back to the past to re-present the Stones of the Infinite, where were they, Steve Rogers has decided to stay, to grow old together with Peggy Carter, his love of youth. Result, now is a old grandpa ! But the departure of the world of the film is not made without prejudice to the actor, as he revealed to the site Backstage : “I loved the time I spent at Marvel ; I miss it alreadybut it is undeniable that it is very exciting to have a total freedom to pursue all my creative appetite you want“.

Captain America

However, at the time of placing the iconic blue suit and white of the famous Captain America, the star has faced a lot of pressure. “There was this huge expectation that these people [les fans] had already in their mindsthis idea of who was this character, and that he had to respect that. The audience is part of what is going to make it work [ces films]and I owe it to this group my understanding of what you see“concludes the actor Chris Evans. And one understands better why it is already nostalgic of the MCU when it is discovered these unpublished photographs of the shooting ofAvengers Infinity War, in which the actors form a great family with strong… But given the innate talent of the actor, we have no concern with us about the rest of your career !