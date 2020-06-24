Marvel Studios : Chris Evans (Captain America) shares his first encounter hilarious with Paul Rudd Man Ant)

It is not known if Steve Rogers became immortal thanks to Thor in Avengers Finalbut anyway, your interpreter is really the kind of actor who remains in the annals. When you read the details of the meeting between Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, aka Captain America, and Ant Man, you’ll understand why ! Instead, read these confidences of the two stars of the Range : “Even in the world of “the Avengers”, which was a bit like welcome to the fold, but very quickly. I can’t imagine it’s going to be that you do not feel well with the group. You are like a sorbet. It is always a welcome addition“explains Chris Evans. “When I was working with you in the Civil War, to the first scene that we had when we were in the parked car... “, continues Paul Rudd. “It is the first day that I met you“the interruptions of Chris Evans.

“Yes. And I was very nervous about Scott Lang, and I have played a role in all of this, because it was a part of what I was feeling, anyway. I looked around and I said to myself : “Wow, there’s Chris Evans, and there’s Sebastian Stan, and wow – and then there are the costumes.” You remember that there was a small cabinet of the room of the fortune ? Changed everything, and I saw the costumes on the shelves. I had the impression of being in the locker room of a football team he had won the Super Bowl“continues Paul Rudd.

“I don’t know if you remember it. On this day, that is, literally, the day I met you, Mackie, Scarlett and me it puts us in mind that we are going to change – this is so hilarious – a small video only for the band of Marvel, a sort of culmination, as a video of the album of the end of the year, in a song of Fat. I think the song “we go together, like rama lama”, or something like that. We were going to do a tour, take small clips of videos of people dancing, and travelling all together. On the first day, I said to myself : “well, I’m going to start gathering those images.” I have the pictures“the fun Chris Evans. “I said “Hello, nice to meet you. You do not know me, but I can ask you that ?” It was you, Mackie, I also think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian, and said to me, “Listen, everyone, dance in just 30 seconds“and he did. You were a good player. Dance of good wins with a small explanation on my part, and then I never finished the video. I just give up. But I have this video of our first day of gathering where you dance“.

Unfortunately, this time has not been marked Paul Rudd, who concludes : “I had to do a black-out. I don’t remember that at all“. Strange, isn’t it ? We would remember a meeting of this type, especially if it’s Chris Evans and other stars of Marvel Studios ! Clearly, this was not the same environment in the sets of Star Warsthe actor Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) have been up to clasher saga and deny a possible return…