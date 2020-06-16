Marvel Studios : Chris Evans reveals his super-hero favorite, and this is not Captain America

It is a surprise ! After returning recently in his last moments in the skin of Captain AmericaChris Evans has done a couple of days ago a strange revelation. In an exclusive interview granted to the web page PMDS, the actor revealed the name of his super-hero favorite. And, against all odds, he is the man-spider Spider-Man ! Amazing coming from one that has not yet been interpreted in two Marvel heroes in his career : Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch of the The Fantastic Four in 2005 and, of course, the famous Steve Rogers, aka Captain America the MCU of 2011 to 2019.

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my hero from childhood. I would have liked to do scenes like me to attach to the sides of the buildings and try to jump from one building to another“he said in the first place. Before highlighting : “But I would have hated to use the mask of Spider-Man. I am very claustrophobic and do not think that it would be able to use this type of full costume and mask for hours of each day on a plate”. And, then, to conclude : “I’d much rather be using my Captain America, which I think is even more cool !”. Chris Evans can never be the opportunity to realize their dream of jumping from a building to another, but it’s going to be accomplished in a few years to become one of the most bankables of Hollywood. And this is nothing ! Also discover the secrets of the filming to know about the saga Captain America.