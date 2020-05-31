Marvel Studios : Could we learn what happened to the victims of a snap of the Infinity War in Phase 4 of the MCU ?

The third Phase of the MCU ended in apotheosis. Led in particular by Avengers : Infinity War and Endgamethe Marvel universe had an epilogue, impressive, mixing suspense, emotions and action. AlthoughEndgame this has become a real phenomenon upon its release, Infinity War was bluffing the public by providing an unexpected end. It saw half of humanity evaporate after the snap of Thanos, sweeping the passage most of the Avengers. The survivors tried thereafter to bring back the super-heroes disappeared in the middle of the time travel, undoing the fateful snap of the finger.

Doctor Strange in Infinity War.

MCU requires, the Avengers managed to resurrect all the world, return of the signing of one of the scenes of the most epic film of the brothers Russo and initiating the final battle in the face of Thanos. Missing for five years, the super-heroes were coming back through the dimensional portals of Doctor Strange. Yet, the film could not explain what had happened to the victims of the snap, just as the last film ended the Phase 3 of the MCU, namely Spider-Man : Far From Home. Indeed, this last was a state of no trauma that has affected Peter Parker, the second part of the adventures of man-spider on more the mourning of the character vis-à-vis the sacrifice of Tony Stark.

Thanos at the end of Infinity War.

Should we thus understand that we will never know what happened to the victims of the snap to the end ofInfinity War ? It appears surprising that the MCU chooses to ignore the possible trauma experienced by certain characters. Such an event could lead, for example, certain sequelae among several protagonists. In the past, Marvel studios have tackled this kind of subject, through Iron Man traumatized by the attacks on New York filmed in The Avengers (2012). This could also provide a new understanding and a more profound, especially to characters that are often portrayed as comical or having a role rather secondary.

Spider-Man at the end of Avengers : Infinity War.

One could also imagine that the scientists of the MCU, like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) try to understand where they have gone, and why the time had a different relativity. Without making the object of a main plot, the studies of Jane could be addressed in the background before his transformation into the Mighty Thor in the next movie Taika Waititi. This would also allow to bring back Darcy Lewis, or Dr. Erik Selvig. Then, it is possible that the snap and its impacts are addressed through other characters, all the more that the sensation experienced by the victims of the snap has come to be explained. Thus, we can imagine that such pain could not be left to one side by the studios, though for the victims, their evaporation and their absence had lasted only a few seconds.

The four character disappeared in Infinity War.

Finally, in conducting research on this gap in time created by the snap, the heroes could discover the place where is now locked up Thanos, the producers have stated that the Titan Madman was still alive. Particularly mystical, Phase 4 thus, we might learn more about the world in which escaped the souls of the victims of the snap for five years. In any case, this could prove to be particularly interesting in terms of scenario and apprehension of the characters. What stir our curiosity about the next Phases of the MCU !