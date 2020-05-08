Marvel Studios : Daredevil should be recasté in the MCU ?

For several weeks, was circulating a rumor as to the appearance of Daredevil alongside Spider-Man in the next adjustment made in the Marvel/Sony. If this speculation had packed the canvas since it was announced, Charlie Cox ended the week last to such information refuting the rumor. If this had the consequence of disappoint many people, the interpreter of Daredevil in the series on Netflix/Marvel had, however, admitted that the idea seemed interesting. Nevertheless, according to the actor, it would seem that if the presence of the super-heroes of Hell’s Kitchen came to be confirmed, the project would be without him, leading us to ask us if Daredevil should be recasté in the MCU ?

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

The film world Marvel appears to be independent vis-à-vis series broadcast on Netflix. At that time the studios had signed a deal with the streaming platform, giving her the exclusive characters in Marvel like Daredevil. If these agreements are expected to arrive to their terms by the end of the year 2020, however, there are strong chances that the box production directed by Kevin Feige chooses a new actor in order to interpret the well-known lawyer and superhero Matt Murdock. This would maintain the distinction between the MCU and the universe Netflix/Marvel developed from 2015 and would avoid complications vis-à-vis the canons of the MCU.

Charlie Cox in the series Daredevil.

In order to preserve the continuity of the universe, it would be important recaster Daredevil. In fact, despite the interpretation that is more than convincing of Charlie Cox in the series, to give a new face to the super-hero of New York would ensure a real continuity in the MCU. In addition, although the fans have expressed their disappointment at the announcement of the actor, it is unlikely that Marvel studios do not give in on such a thing and prefer to offer their world to film a new Daredevil.

Matt Murdock in Daredevil.

This being said, these rumors around the recast of the character must not come to confirm a willingness of the studios to show Matt Murdock in the sides of Peter Parker. It is rumored that Jennifer Walters alias She-Hulk would be an ally just as useful for the man-spider, the appearance of this last in Spider-Man 3seems more likely given the link that intends to weave the studios between the MCU and the series Marvel available on Disney+. In the meantime, the future information about the third adaptation with Tom Holland should we learn probably more about the characters that will surround his. Let’s just hope that this will be enough to satisfy the fans Marvel !