Marvel Studios : Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) tells you to turn on the idea of a film Has-Force

Certainly, the actresses in the MCU are determined to make a film about the A-Force ! Brie Larson has revealed in an interview that the actors of Marvel Studios trying to convince the leaders of the House of Ideas to produce a film that focused on a team 100 % super-heroines. Discovery this year in the role of Carol Danvers with Captain Marveland then you saw in Avengers Endgamethe star is convinced that the idea of making a feature film about the team of sailor senshi is a necessity for our time. And this is not the only one, as evidenced by the statement made by Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch since The Era of Ultron, to Buzzfeed News.

Avengers Endgame

“I think people really like these characters. I think that all men in the Marvel movies have done a brilliant job in satisfying many of the things desired by the public, and they are as funny as they are talented. As are all women ! And I think that should give them more screen time would have a great impact, because the comics are not just for boys who want to see strong men“explains the actress. The famous scene of the A-Force, view in Avengers Endgameand during which all the super-heroines engaged in battle, gave us a nice overview of what would be a movie 100% women. According to Elizabeth Olsen, the latter could have a large impact on… And waiting to learn more about the film, we find Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 !