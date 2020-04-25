Marvel Studios : Emma Stone approached for a major role within the MCU ?

It is well known, the Marvel Cinematic Universe seeks to expand through many adaptations. If there are enough to lose the head between the film productions and the serial is soon available on the platform, Disney+, we learn today that Marvel studios would like to add to their universe the character of Abigail Brand. If nothing has yet been confirmed by the production, it would have approached the oscar winner Emma Stone – or at least would look for an actress with her profile for the role. For those who are unaware, Brand is a figure of choice within the MCU. Super-heroine created by the writer Joss Whedon and artist John Cassaday, the character first appeared in comics Marvel in 2004.

The character of Abigail Brand comics Marvel.

Abigail Brand is the daughter of a father alien and a human mother. Director of S. W. O. R. D – the branch space of the S. H. I. E. L. D – she is in charge of threats, extra-terrestrial. In addition, several rumors as well as photos of the shooting evoke the fact that the character could appear in the series WandaVision alongside Monica Rambeau. Considering that the S. H. I. E. LD was dissolved in Captain America : The Winter Soldier (despite the shadow reigning in Far From Home), it is possible that the S. W. O. R. D to take over with new agents. The arrival of Abigail Brand is also very likely in the extent to which it plays a major role in the comics, Secret Invasion, comic-strip, which should also be the subject of an adaptation to Captain Marvel 2 with Spider-Man. If Emma Stone were to be casted for the character, this will be a sign of his return in Marvel. In fact, the actress had in the past taken the traits of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man along with Andrew Garflied. Therefore, although it is on the wish listthis might seem complex seeing him play two distinct characters within the company Marvel. To see if the rumor is confirmed, then !