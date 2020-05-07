Marvel Studios : Ghost Rider soon in the MCU ?

Ghost Rider should soon land in the MCU ! Since the time we in a dream, the jumper ignited the most stylish of the comics will finally make his debut in the film world of Marvel. At least, that is what affirms the site, The Direct, whose sources indicate that a project on the super-hero is currently being developed by Kevin Feige within the studios. The character will reboot, as it will not be the version embodied by Gabriel Luna. On the other hand, no detail has been provided about the format of the next adventures of Johnny Blaze, and we do not know if it is expected to be a series or a movie solo. Like this, the rumor about the entry of Ghost Rider in the MCU dating several months was prophetic…

Ghost Rider

Sold to Sony and Columbia Pictures, the rights to use Ghost Rider have returned to the House of Ideas in 2013, after Nicholas Cage had played the character on two occasions. Thereafter, the justicar appeared under the identity of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna), in season 3 of Marvel : Agents of SHIELD, broadcast on the small screen. Before you have the right to his own film solo, the super-hero may eventually make its debut in the sequel of the adventures solo Doctor Strange. The Multiverse madness will plunge the audience into a dimension of horror and gothic, and many rumours say that Nightmare will be the big bad. However, the latter is as much an enemy of the Master of the Mystical Arts that the Ghost Rider… And if, in addition, the latter is portrayed by Bella Thorne in the MCU, we say that the result could be really, really mad !