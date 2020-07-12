Marvel Studios : If Captain America and Thor had a child super-heroes, here’s what it would look like

This is the new game mode ! From the application Faceapp appeared last summer on our smartphones, there are many people who exploit test its functionality from characters from movies or series. In fact, after the site FandomWire that has fun to imagine the characters from the series. Harry Potter in the opposite nature, it is the turn of a Marvel fan to try your hand at fun exercise. And for a good reason, on Reddit this last name LordHyperBreath has published a fun opportunity to reveal the face of the future son of Captain America and Thor. To obtain this result, he used a photo of actor Chris Evans has mixed with that of Chris Hemsworth.

The FaceApp of Captain America (Chris Evans) with Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

If Captain America and Thor had a son, so here is what the name of this last aspect. And the least we can say is that the result is… surprising ! In effect, the three-day beard, and the delicious mouth of Chris Evans mixed with the drilling of the eyes and the bright red hair of Chris Hemsworth gives a variation in place of canon. Don’t you think ? Is to know now if by using the combination of the force and the powers of the two Avengers, son-in hybrid to become a super-hero almost unbeatable in the MCU. A being who can seriously give a hard time with Thanos and other super-villains, in addition to cause havoc among the weaker sex ! Take a look also at this strange theory that Captain America would have died long before that Avengers Final.