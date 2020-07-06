Marvel Studios : Iron Man, the only Avenger original does not have to be replaced in Phase 4 of the MCU ?

The epic conclusion of the Saga of the Infinite has caused a real slaughter among the Avengers original ! In Endgamethe final battle of super-heroes in the face of Thanos, which led to the death of the Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), while our beloved Captain America (Chris Evans, already nostalgic for his role) is retired. Steve Rogers has passed on his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), while Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) becomes the new Black Widow in the film in solo Natasha Romanoffs. Of course, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) are still the protagonists of the franchise, but it seems that Marvel Studios plans to introduce in the Phase 4 alternates.

The black Widow and Nick Fury

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) become Thor The love and Thunderand Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk), and Kate Bishop, a successor of Bruce Banner and Clint Barton, will have its own series of Disney+. Iron Man is the only hero of the phase 1, which still has no successor ! An incredible variety of the part of Marvel Studios, especially if one takes into account the extraordinary popularity of the latter, and the fact that your bow is definitely more, unlike his former colleagues. In fact, we are going to review the Black Widow in his film solo, and the Super Soldier in the MCU could come back in the mode of “grandpa gives advice”. But Tony Stark, yes, it is definitely out of the game. Normally, the young Ironheart (Huey Williams), his successor, is expected to land on the screen, but not before a couple of years. As for Spider-Man, whose huge success is a danger for the other projects in the Spider-Verse, this is a complete character and not as a substitute for his mentor. Who knows, maybe Marvel Studios is preparing for us there’s a surprise !