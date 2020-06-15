Marvel Studios : James Gunn reveals the first encounter hilarious between Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Stan Lee

Most of the time, in melted, we are looking forward to the future of the MCU (for example, asked this weekend if Starfox, brother of Thanos, will land soon on the screen). But it also happens to be nostalgic of the past ! And including famous caméos of Stan Lee, the creator of most of the super-heroes of Marvelshe died on 12 November 2018. The writer was in the habit of appearing a few seconds in each one of the films of the House of Ideas, in the occasion of a passage or funny or cute. But we are not the only ones that are missing ! A follower of James Gunn (The Guardians of the Galaxy) took advantage of Questions and Answers organized by the filmmaker in Instagram to ask you to to share a memory about her.

History of James Gunn

“Do you have an anecdote about Stan that you remember on a regular basis ?“I asked one of the subscribers to the filmmaker’s commentary on its history. Luckily for him, the filmmaker was actually a funny story about the writer and the interpreter of Peter Parker ! “Introduced Me to Stan [Lee] Tom Holland just after Tom has been hired to play Spider-Man. Stan said : “Yes, of course ! I have heard that you are amazing ! Personally, I don’t see it !” And we all burst of laughter“answered James Gunn on Instagram. Knowing that spider-man was a favorite of Stan Lee, we are not surprised that he has been enchanted by his encounter with Tom Holland, and he took the opportunity to joke with him… Without doubt, would have been delighted to know that Peter Parker must live a love story in Phase 4 of the MCU, in which stories of love are far more important !