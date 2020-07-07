Marvel Studios : Jason Statham (Fast and Furious, Hobbs & Shaw) clashe violently falls to the MCU

Jason Statham no hairs on the tongue ! During an interview with the Italian site I 400 Calci, the british actor has met Marvel Studios, and there has not been a dead hand. After having shared the point of view of Hobbs & Shaw with Dwayne Johnson in the last year, this fan of action cinema to a hundred at a time will soon come again to the front of the stage with Box Truckthe next movie of Guy Ritchie. He was able to convince the audience of its talent to distribute baignes thanks to the franchise, such as The Expendables, The Transporter or Fast & Furious (which will be the future after episode 10 is still uncertain). The experience of this kind is unlocked, which allows you to say what you think of the skills of the MCU in the field, and this is not tender !

“Many of the modern action films that I see -kind of Marvel Studios – I think that it is still small, any man can do it. I have no ambition that I have been able to bring to my grandmother and is put in the place of them in a green screen came and coatings specialists for all the action. Everyone can do it“confided Jason Statham to his interlocutor. It is said that this is without any type of filter ! The star puts in doubt the authenticity of the action scenes in the MCU, considered to be false and too simplistic. A final opinion that is echoed by Martin Scorsese, whose statements have raised a controversy monster in 2019. Without doubt, not everyone is a fan of the Marvel superheroes… As for Jason Statham, we will meet again in Fast and Furious 9in the Jakob Toretto might be the mysterious villain ofHobbs & Shaw !