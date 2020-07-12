Marvel Studios : Shuri, Yelena Belova… what is the heroine in the MCU Bucky Barnes could fall in love ?

There are two types of characters in the MCU : those who are in a relationship for a long time, and those who are single… you don’t count the years ! In this second category, don’t be surprised to find Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It is said that when one has spent years cryogenically frozen in a vat and manipulated by a secret organization to commit murders all over the planet, it was not necessarily the whiplash of the head. Now, freed from the clutches of the HYDRA, the young man soon will return to the screen in the series of Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he got rid of his violent behaviour. Between the two versions of hostages with an Agent in the united states, which is soon to have the opportunity to meet the woman of your life !

Bucky and Shuri

The first candidate on the list, this is it : Shurithe little sister of t Challa, a true genius in the legs ! These two are forced to spend time together in Wakanda, so the young man helps you to Bucky Barnes for the reconstruction. On this occasion, a relationship is likely to arise between them, it is purely friendly, or (fingers crossed) so that in love. Your love story would necessarily be for an evil eye by the Black Panther due to their difference in character, age and culture, which could force you to hide ! Otherwise, Sharon Carterthat will in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is a serious competitor. However, too evident to our eyes, because it has already fricoté with Steve Rogers in the past, and that is going to have to rub shoulders with Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, along his adventures. The sex between colleagues in the work place, it is danger !

Yelena Belova

Another serious candidate for the position of the love interest Bucky Barnes is Yelena Belova, who will officially be the heir to Natasha Romanoffs in the MCU. In the comics, the Soldier of Winter has met with the Black Widow, thanks to the program of the Black Widow Ops, and he helped train in combat while she was undergoing training for espionage in the Red Room. They are then fallen in love… A relationship that has failed, but that could also be adapted for the cinema in a slightly different way ! The spy embodied by Scarlett Johansson to have died in Avengers Finalis his successor as the childhood friend of Steve Rogers could fall in love. That would be a couple of the thunder, and the young man could even appear in the series, Disney+ his boyfriend !