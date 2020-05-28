Marvel Studios : Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will he be the next leader of the Avengers ?

Who will compose the new team of Avengers ? It is a little the question asked since the terrible events of Avengers Endgame. Most importantly, who will be the leader, now that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark can no longer take this role ? According to some theories, the space may be occupied by Spider-Man. Which is the reason why it is very important that the deal between Disney and Sony Pictures continues. This would allow the man-spider to have an important place in the MCU. Peter Parker may be only a teenager, he has already gained much in maturity and experience since his entrance in the Avengers. To the point where even Tony Stark has had enough confidence in him to entrust him with E. D. I. T. H.

Peter Parker in Spider-Man : Homecoming

If he’s not leading the team Avengers “veterans”, however, it could lead to one of the Young Avengers, which may be introduced through Ant-Man 3. The Young Avengers would be in some way a younger version of the team that we have known so far. Spider-Man is not the only leader likely of the team. Captain Marvel also serves as the ideal candidate to lead the group of heroessee become the figurehead of the entire MCU. It is true that his cosmic powers and his knowledge of the events occurring throughout the universe play in his advantage. Carol Danvers is also very charismatic and has a natural leadership. Who knows ? Perhaps this is ultimately a gathering of some of Captain Marvel and Spider-Man that will lead the next team of Avengers.