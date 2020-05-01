Marvel Studios : The brothers Russo back in the MCU alongside Robert Downey, Jr. ?

The birthday ofAvengers : Endgame has helped to unearth many remains of the shooting. If the brothers Russo revealing to the excellent response from Chris Evans when he learned that Cap’ would raise Mjolnir, the director duo has not hesitated to consider their future within the House of Ideas. At a watch party organized by the media Comic Book, the film makers are back on their willingness to work again with Marvel studios, Joe Russo have stated, inter alia : “I would say that it is as if you were going to the holiday camp, then they tear them out of this” about the fact of working on the films, before their diffusion around the world. “Because we have a lot of fun working together on these things. Everyone has a lot of fun, as you get closer really of each other and then they miss you. Maybe we should do it again some day.”

Iron Man at the end of Avengers : Endgame.

If this tease the probable return of the brothers Russo behind the camera for a project Marvel after Avengers : Engame, this last filming, in particular the sacrifice of Iron Man. Incarnate since 2008 by Robert Downey Jr., the actor has since spoken of the possibility of a return within the MCU, grateful during the watch party : “the people we bring in to what they want.” Remarks surprising as the comedian confessed to have hung up the suit, welcoming the arrival of new super-hero on the big screen. For brothers Russothe question is less ambiguous and subject to multiple items. Indeed, although the disappearance of the character appears final, Anthony Russo was recognized during a podcast on the Reel Blend : “It depends how he is brought down. It depends on the narration, but it is certainly something that should be recognized. This should be something that would shock and surprise the public. So you can’t just bring it back. There should be an event narrative really compelling, innovative, and unpredictable, so that it worthwhile.” Conditions that will be difficult to meet all the same, although some rumors about an appearance in Black Widow and a return in the series What If…? persist around Iron Man.