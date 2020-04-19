Marvel Studios : The importance of the Stones of the Infinite in the MCU, an idea calculated or arrived late on the ?

Of The Avengers in 2012 up to Avengers : Endgamethe plots were always turned (far or near) around the Stones of the Infinite. Nevertheless, this was an idea calculated from the beginning or to the actual improvisation ! As astonishing as it may seem, the bosses at Marvel have decided that the involvement of the Stones of the Infinite on the late. It has almost been improvisation. And this is James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of The Galaxy that makes this revelation : “I was told to include it in the first movie, a cameo of Thanos, and an origin for the stones of Infinity”. Understand that this was not planned from the start.

The ONLY thing Marvel asked me to include was a Thanos cameo and said maybe I could create an origin for the Infinity Stones. Other than that they were up for whatever and weren’t set on any one way to handle the characters. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/zZtcXF2ftw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Everything: There were none at that time. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

James Gunn has then created the scene on Knowhere when the collector (Benicio Del Toro) explains where are the Gems on Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) etc : “before creation itself there were six singularities. And then the universe exploded in to existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into ingots focused on… The Stones of the Infinite. These stones, it seems, can only be brandished by beings of extraordinary strength… These carriers can use the stone to mow down entire civilizations like wheat in a field”. When a fan asked James Gunn if he didn’t have the pressure to find an origin for something so crucial to the future of the MCUhe replied : “no, because we did not know how big it was going to take at this time. We did not think it was going to be so important. Have you also noticed that these three films formed a trilogy of Loki in the MCU ?

Glove Infinity

If Marvel was playing with fire, improvising, almost film by film the history of the Stones of the Infinite, the franchise had the chance to be able to rely on the source material (the comics). But it’s still pretty crazy to say that during the Phase 2it was not known that the story was going to lead to Thanos and the scenario of the Glove of the Infinite. It is during Avengers : Infinity Warthe importance of the Stones of Infinity has really been booked. The first lines of James Gunn on the origins of Gems have helped to drive the MCU to make the film the most important of all the time !