Marvel Studios : the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) will replace it Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Avengers 5 ?

Then thatAvengers : Endgame filming the end of the arc of a narrative of several iconic superheroes in the MCU, Thor, meanwhile, left for new adventures alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving the keys of the Kingdom of Asgard in Valkyrie. If Thor 4, Love and Thunder should be the ultimate chapter of the franchise for Chris Hemsworth, the australian actor is expected to be replaced in the MCU by Natalie Portman, aka Mighty Thor. In the next film by Taika Waititi, Jane Foster should take hold of Mjolnir, getting then a place of choice in the MCU and more particularly in the next Avengers 5. Although Chris Hemsworth has signed to appear in multiple films of the Marvel studios, and including in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3it seems, however, unlikely that the son of Odin to be present during the events ofAvengers 5.

Mighty Thor in the comics Marvel.

Predictions are relayed by Reverse that would allow then the free field to the Mighty Thor to dump all of its power, while the heroine is one of the characters in major comics Secret Wars. According to several rumors, the project Avengers 5 could just be an adaptation of the famous crossover comic book. For those who are unaware, Secret Wars tells the story of the attempted destruction of the Earth, and several of his alternative universes. Mighty Thor plays a central role in the backup and the restoration of the Multiverse, fighting alongside the most popular heroes of Marvel. Given the place that will have Jane Foster as well as Valkyrie in the next chapter of the adventures of Thor, it would not be surprising that these super-heroines have subsequently a crucial role in future adaptation. If this means that the fans of the MCU will have to make their goodbyes to Thor, some may take comfort in seeing Jane Foster become the new Goddess of Thunder and use its many powers in one of the creations of the most anticipated of the next Phases of Marvel !