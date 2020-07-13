Marvel Studios : The native american Wyatt Wingfoot is going to allow She-Hulk and the Fantastic 4 to join the MCU ?

You have never heard of Wyatt Wingfoot ? This is not surprising, this character from the comics Marvel it is far from the popularity of a Captain America or the Black Widow ! Until the time, this protagonist could be the key to the arrival of the Fantastic 4 and She-Hulk in the MCU… This young man is like you and we, that is to say, completely devoid of powers. Despite that, he has the opportunity to hang out with super-hero very cool, thanks to his courage, his sympathy and innate physical strength, inherited from his father (a famous football player) ! This mass of muscles, measuring a meter 96 118 pounds is an experienced fighter and a sniper, and above all, the best friend of the famous Human Torch.

Wyatt Wingfoot and She-Hulk

Is to get to college, after leaving his native country, of the reserve, Wyatt Wingfoot meets with Johnny Storm. Subsequently, the two students are inseparable ! Follow the Fantastic 4 at the discretion of their adventures, the young man abandons his destiny as chief of the Keewazi and the experience of a life of adventures with the team. During this period, he began a relationship with Jen Walters, a. k. a cousin of Bruce Banner, She-Hulk ! With his gaze down-to-earth, and his lack of gifts out of the ordinary, we follow the incredible journeys of your friends and your lover with narcotic powers from another angle. If this is not the invisible Woman, which landed in the MCU before the Fantastic 4 that could well be it !

Instead of introducing the mutant Firestar and Kitty Pride, Spider-Man 3 then it is used as a gateway to Wyatt Wingfoot. The young man would be a new classmate of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), with which it is not linked necessarily to the friendship : however, his name is pronounced a couple of times. For example, their indigenous origins might be worth it to make a presentation about it in front of other high school students… Not only this would bring more diversity to the screen, but this would allow viewers to put a face to your name before your path not crossed that of Johnny Storm and his girlfriend She Hulk. That will soon have her own series, Marvel, Disney+, and the search of the well known figures would not be denied ! What do you think of this theory ?