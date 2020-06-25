Marvel Studios : The Wasp, Gamora, Valkyrie… These heroes of the MCU as Iron Man has never known

The oldest of the super-heroes of the MCU, Man of iron, will not be able to meet all of his colleagues before his untimely death in Avengers Final… By the way, speaking of that, Chris Evans (Captain America) has shared his first face-to-face hilarious with Paul Rudd Man Ant) it is recommended that you find out ! In fact, despite the many appearances of Tony Stark in the cinematic world of Marvel, some characters have not had the opportunity to exchange a few words with him. While he has crossed the road tens of guards ! Fandomwire therefore, has established a small list of the unfortunate, which, however, does not account for the super-hero dead before that Endgame and the final battle against Thanos. In effect, appear in the same plane as the other protagonist has nothing to do with getting to know you during a scene.

Gamora and Groot

The only “man” (which is a great word) of this inventory is our dear Groot ! The reason for this ? In Infinity Warwhen the other Guardians of the Galaxy were busy fighting with the Iron Man on Titan, this alien plant was on a mission to forge Stormbreaker with Rocket and Thor. He has therefore missed the boat… on the women’s Side, there are more world : an account in the list The Wasp, Gamora, Valkyrie and even Shuri ! Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has crossed into the path of Scott Lang on two occasions, but has not had the opportunity to speak with Hope Van Dyne. As for the adoptive daughter of Thanos, she is the subject of an exchange of replicas fun between him and the team of Star Lord. But he will never have the opportunity to interact with him, ashe dies when his version of the past comes to the timeline.

Iron Man

He did not have the opportunity to visit the laboratory of the sister of Black Panther, with which he would have been able to talk about science and technology ! And the new Queen of Asgard, the warrior Valyrie, is also part of this list of super-heroes “rejected” by the Iron Man. Thor is the only representative of this people, alien, after having crossed the road of a billionaire… However, we assume that Tony Stark would have appreciated the company of the heir to the son of Odin, who is known for his replicas and cash its impressive descent of the beer ! I hope that the rest of the team will have time to present himself before the Avengers 5, in which some of the super-heroes have the possibility of dying.