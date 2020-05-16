Marvel Studios : These 7 actors were approached for the role of Iron Man instead of Robert Downey Jr

Even after his death in Avengers EndgameTony Stark aka Iron Man remains one of the Marvel heroes favourites of the public, and this, in part, through the interpretation iconic Robert Downey Jr. Difficult today, not to say impossible, to imagine someone other than the actor in the armor red and gold. Yet, before he ever picks up the formal role of the leader of the Avengers, other players were already approached in order to interpret Tony Stark. Some of the names may surprise you… Here are seven actors who have all failed to say “I am Iron Man”.

Definitely ! Hollywood had really wanted Nicolas Cage to become a super-hero. After coming close to playing Superman in the 1990s, Nicolas Cage was also tipped to become Iron Man, when the development of a first film started in 1997. Finally, the actor has ended up beautiful and well integrate with the universe of Marvel Studiosbut in interpreting an entirely different character, the famous Ghost Rider.

Would almost have the impression that all the studios have wanted to make Leonardo DiCaprio’s their headliner. If the american actor has never met the teams of Marvel Studios, his name is already out when it came to the casting of Iron Man. It is an excellent actor who no longer needs to prove its worth, but it must be confessed that we imagine it to be rather poorly in the role of a super-hero, defender of the Earth…

Just like Nicholas Cage Tom Cruise was going to play as a hero from the stable of DC Comics, I named Green Lantern. But not only that ! He has also been contacted to play the millionaire, philanthropist and playboy. However, at the time, he had trouble believing in the project. Today he has no regrets about his refusal, and describes even Robert Downey Jr as being perfect for the role. We agree with him !

Sam Rockwell was part of the nominees to director Jon Favreau had in mind for the character of Tony Stark. Although both of them are maintained on the phone about the role, Sam Rockwell, has been recalled after the phone call ended. The story had a happy ending, because Jon Favreau has made appeal to him for the role of Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2.

It is ultimately an evil for a well that Hugh Jackman has not got the role of Tony Stark. It was thus able to take advantage of his superb interpretation of Wolverine for many years. Our only regret ? He and Robert Downey Jr have not met in the MCU.

We don’t know how Clive Owen was close access to the title role of Iron Manif not is that his name was indeed on the list of actors approached to portray the billionaire and the future of the Avengers.

Timothy Olyphant, as you may have seen in Once Upon A Time In Hollywoodwas part of the last finalists in the race for the role of Tony Stark. However, the legend tells that he passed his audition on the same day that a certain Robert Downey Jr. The following, you know.