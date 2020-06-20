Marvel Studios : This famous character of the comic books Daredevil early in the MCU ?

Many of the super-heroes of the House of Ideas (Wolverine, Elektra, Iron Fist) could confront Shang-Chi in the tournament of magic, and therefore make his debut in the MCU. But these are not the only ones ! According to the site, Murphy of the Multiverse, Marvel has released an ad that hits any point of the physical description of Maya, a character from the comics Daredevil. The studies would be “looking for actresses who are deaf that are native american, indigenous, or Latin, but also “independent, athletic, and brilliant” to play a character twenty years“. This hearing is conducted by the director of casting, Sarah Halley Finn, with a destination of the series of the streaming platform, Disney+ !

Echo

But that is Mayan Lopez ? Also called Echo, this super-heroine has appeared for the first time in the pages of the comics in 1999, with Daredevil (vol 2) #9. Born from the imagination of David W. Mack, and Joe Quesada, is a warrior, expert in martial arts who also responds to the sweet name of Ronin. It is a nationality, Native american, and this is one of the few characters that are deaf to the House of Ideas ! In addition to being very original, that has also crossed the route of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Dr. Strange, Spider-Woman, but also and especially of Clint Barton ! That is why she could play one of the opponents of hawk-eye (Jeremy Rennerin his future of the series solo of Disney+. More than the shooting of this last will begin in the fall… And to wait until then, know that Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed the release date of WandaVisionand it is for soon !