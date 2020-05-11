Marvel Studios : This is a negative aspect of the life of Tony Stark appeared in Iron Man 1 has never been resolved

His arrival booming in 2008 until his tragic sacrifice in the face of the Titan Crazy in 2019, Tony Stark has been one of the super-hero the most popular of the MCU. Embodied with charisma by Robert Downey Jr., it already lacks fans of the Marvel universe, who thinks that without his struggling daughter Morgan take up the torch in a potential Iron Man 4 ! For a dozen years, this avenger in red armor and golden will be able to make laugh the audience that the move… And in particular through one of its worst flaws, alcoholism, of which we had discovered the extent through scenes poignant, like that of her birthday party where he appears completely drunk ! An element inherent in the character, of which we have never seen a clear resolution and clear.

Iron Man, a glass of wine in hand !

Moreover, it is with this famous sequenceIron Man 2, in which Tony Stark drunk completely spoils her birthday party, that the MCU laid the foundations of the Devil In The Bottlea story well known to readers of comics. But that was before Disney buys out Marvel Studios, and the last part of the trilogy went in a totally different direction. Not matter for the firm’s big-eared to show a vigilante with a glass of whisky at the mayn… This is the way that the billionaire has acquired a consciousness in becoming a mentor for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and then a loving father. His alcoholism has been thrown to the dustbin, and this negative aspect of the super-hero has never been (and never will be) solved ! A pity, because we would have loved to see this facet dark of a character to be dealt with in greater depth. However, if you want to find out why Iron Man has been chosen as the first film of the MCU, the answer is right here !