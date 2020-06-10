Marvel Studios : This rumor about the return of a famous foe of Captain America comes to be denied

If you were hyppé by the rumor about the possible return of Crossbones in the MCU, expect to be disappointed… This famous enemy of Captain America (Chris Evans), appeared in The Soldier of the Winter in 2014 and in the Civil War in 2016, will not return anytime soon in the film world Marvel. Although this villain is dead, the fans were convinced that he would return to the screen at one time or another. And they were not wrong since Brock Rumlow pointed the tip of his ugly nose in Avengers: Endgame on the occasion of the journey in the time of our heroes! But in regards to the future of the wicked, we should not expect to see it resurrected in the face of the vigilantes if we are to believe his interpreter, Frank Grillo.

Crossbones "This is not in my current trajectory. This is more where my life leads me, and my friend Jonny Bernthal has done an amazing job. My life and what I want to do are very different now, and I think I'm in the process of overcoming any this time of Marvel and super-heroes" stated Frank Grillo in an interview with Uproxx. Yet, a glimmer of hope persists for fans of Crossbones, since the interpreter still has five films left on his contract with Marvel Studios! After all, they have found new usefulness to the character of the Red Skull, another opponent of Captain America, then why is Brock Rumlow? We would love to see land in the face of the hero of the Falcon and the Soldier of The Winter in which Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson will tackle Helmut Zemo!